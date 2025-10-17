Fred M’membe Responds to Information Minister Mweetwa’s Accusations Over Madagascar Events





Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe has responded to accusations made by Zambia’s Information Minister, Mr. Cornelius Mweetwa, alleging that he celebrated the removal of the government in Madagascar.





In a statement issued on Thursday titled “Frightened Little Men, Scared of Their Own Shadows,” Dr. M’membe dismissed the accusations, describing Mr. Mweetwa and government officials as “frightened little men scared of their own shadows.” He questioned why the minister appeared troubled by the recent developments in Madagascar, suggesting that those who are guilty are often the most fearful.





Dr. M’membe outlined the sequence of events that led to the removal of Madagascar’s government, emphasizing that the situation was well-documented and public. According to him, protests began on September 25 in the capital, Antananarivo, led by a youth movement called “Gen Z Madagascar.”





The demonstrations, which started over widespread water and electricity shortages lasting more than 12 hours daily, escalated into broader protests against poverty, corruption, and governance failures. Protesters accused the government of enriching business elites through close ties with officials and called for the end of President Andry Rajoelina’s 15-year administration.





In response to growing unrest, President Rajoelina dismissed his prime minister and reshuffled the cabinet. However, these actions failed to appease the demonstrators. The protests reached a turning point when the army’s elite unit, CAPSAT, sided with the protesters, refusing orders to open fire. Rajoelina described the event as an “attempt to seize power,” while CAPSAT stated it would not shoot civilians.





The unrest led to at least 22 deaths and dozens of injuries as security forces attempted to disperse protesters. Demonstrators blocked roads with burning tires and rocks and attacked public buildings, transport systems, and private property.





Despite attempts by Rajoelina to restore order—including the appointment of army General Ruphin Fortunat Zafisambo as prime minister on October 6 and invitations for dialogue—the protesters rejected his overtures, accusing the government of ruling “with weapons.”





The youth-led movement, Gen Z Madagascar, issued a statement on its website, declaring that it sought to end 16 years of “inaction” by the Rajoelina administration. It demanded the president’s resignation, the dismantling of key state institutions—including the Senate, electoral commission, and constitutional court—and the prosecution of businessman Maminiaina Ravatomanga, a close adviser to Rajoelina.





The group also warned that the former president could face charges at the International Court of Human Rights for alleged repression and embezzlement. Eventually, opposition parties initiated impeachment proceedings against Rajoelina, accusing him of “abandoning” his duties. The country’s high court later confirmed CAPSAT head Colonel Michael Randrianirina as Madagascar’s new leader.





Dr. M’membe stated that this summary of events was the same situation that Mr. Mweetwa accused him of supporting. He urged Zambian leaders and citizens to understand the circumstances in Madagascar rather than dismissing or fearing them.





He further elaborated on the principles of democracy and the right of citizens to remove a government that fails to serve their interests. Quoting political philosophy and historical precedents, Dr. M’membe said that the right to remove a government—sometimes called the “right of revolution” or “right of rebellion”—can be exercised through peaceful or, in extreme cases, armed means.





He pointed out that citizens can achieve political change through elections, civil disobedience, or constitutional reforms. In parliamentary systems, he added, governments can be removed through a vote of no confidence.





Dr. M’membe referenced the American Declaration of Independence, which affirms the people’s right to “alter or abolish” any government destructive to their rights, noting that such measures are a last resort after a “long history of abuses and usurpations.”





Concluding his statement, Dr. M’membe said that as a lawyer, Mr. Mweetwa should understand these democratic principles rather than display “crass ignorance and uncouthness.”

Credit: Lusaka Times