FRED M’MEMBE WARNED BY BAROTSELAND NATIONALIST YOUTH ALLIANCE FOR PROMISING LITUNGA AS A PROVINCIAL MINISTER

By Barotseland Watchdog

The SP Opposition Leader Fred M’membe has received warnings from the Barotseland Nationalist Youth Alliance for his statement that he will designate the Litunga or Ngambela as a Provincial Minister upon forming govt.

During the press statement, Barotseland Nationalist Youth Alliance leader Boris Muziba said Fred M’membe cant promise a Litunga a ministerial position when is a crown of a nation under Barotseland state.

