FRED M’MEMBE’S ARREST – A PAINFUL REMINDER OF A STAIN THAT REFUSES TO GO



People change governments because they want some things to change.





One of the things Zambians wanted to see changed is the arresting of opposition figures.



While in the opposition Hichilema was arrested more than ten times!





His detention at Mukobeko took the intervention of the Commonwealth Secretariate.





Before that, his arrest was a matter of spirited debate at the EU Parliament where it was seen as harassment of a political opponent.





We have seen compensations done in respect of those that feel they had been unlawfully detained during the time of PF in office.





But, in a shocking turn of events, the UPND is committing exactly the same sins for which the Zambian people punished PF by voting them out of office!





Logically, the question is: what makes UPND think that they can go back to the same voters and ask them to retain them in office when they are committing the same sins they punished their predecessors for?





This kind of reasoning beats me. It’s no different from a Bemba saying that the adultery of a man never breaks a home.



This is to assume that it is only adultery when it’s a married woman who has committed it.





In a Christian nation, I expect better reasoning. Christ confirmed wrongdoing is wrongdoing no matter the gender in question.





He did this when He refused to condemn a woman who had been caught in the act of adultery.



Going by this logic, the arrests of politicians under PF are just as wrong as their arrests under UPND.





During that time, PF would go to greater lengths to justify the arrests.



Today, UPND similarly goes to greater lengths to justify the same deeds.





Whether they think we as citizens are so dimwitted we can’t see that there’s no difference, I don’t get it.



UPND is the ‘New Dawn’ government which must signify a new day and a fresh start.





It must signify a break from the past while unveiling new heights of freedom to scale.



How hard can this be?



Whatever Fred M’membe said could ably be responded to and countered by the communication and media team of both government and the ruling party.





There was no need for the intervention of the criminal justice system.



This, unfairly, tilts the scale in favor of the ruling party.



Remember that this is happening barely a few months before elections.





Without much thought, the arrest can easily be interpreted as Hichilema intimidating his opponents even when it may not be the case.





If we go into the forthcoming election with arrests of opposition figures continuing, others appearing in court and in prison, the political environment can hardly be free and fair.





And if Hichilema emerges the winner, his legitimacy will carry a huge question mark for the rest of his life.



How hard can it be to clean the stain of arrests of political opponents off our political system?



By Kellys Kaunda