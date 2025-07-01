Fred M’membe’s Bitterness Towards President Hichilema Exposed!



By Timmy, Wagon Media



The consistent silence from Fred M’membe’s Mast Newspaper on President Hakainde Hichilema’s achievements is deafening! Despite the UPND government’s remarkable strides, including a stronger Kwacha, fuel price reductions, and the development of one of Africa’s largest solar plants, Fred M’membe has chosen to cast a blind eye.





Selective Journalism?

Is it mere coincidence that The Mast remains mum on these milestones, or is there a deliberate attempt to undermine the President’s efforts? The people of Zambia deserve better than biased reporting.





A Leader’s Achievements Deserve Recognition

President Hichilema’s initiatives have transformed Zambia’s economic landscape and improved the lives of citizens. It’s time for The Mast and Fred M’membe to acknowledge these achievements and give credit where it’s due!





The People Have Spoken: Fred M’membe’s Bitterness Costs Him Credibility





With no councillor to his name, it’s clear that Zambians see through The Mast’s biased reporting. It’s time for a change!





