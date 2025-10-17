FREDSON YAMBA TO REMAIN IN JAIL AS COURT REJECTS BAIL APPLICATION



By Nelson Zulu



The Economic and Financial Crimes Court has rejected the request for bail pending appeal from former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba who is currently serving a prison sentence.





Acting Chief Resident Magistrate Irene Wishimanga dismissed the application this morning, stating that it lacked merit and that the proposed appeal had no prospect of success, which means Mr. Yamba will remain in custody.





Mr. Yamba was sentenced to three years in prison last month after being convicted of two counts of willful failure to follow procedure in relation to the purchase of a chancery in turkey.





During the bail hearing, state prosecutors led by Mukuma Chipawa argued that the seriousness of the offences and the circumstances surrounding the transaction weighed against interim release, while the defense sought bail pending the appeal.





Meanwhile, the court is due to rule this afternoon on a state application to forfeit two helicopters and properties in the Silverest Gardens area of Chongwe belonging to jailed former Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji.





Mr. Malanji opposed the forfeiture, arguing that the helicopters are the subject of parallel proceedings in South Africa, that third-party interests remain unresolved, and that the statutory framework under the forfeiture of proceeds of crime act does not support wholesale confiscation of the assets.





Mr Malanji filed his own appeal against a four-year conviction and sentence on September 9, contending that the subordinate court erred in law and fact.





On the same date, Director of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri also appealed aspects of the trial court’s judgment, challenging the adequacy of the custodial terms and the lower court’s acquittal on one count relating to the royal gibson hotel in court.



PHOENIX NEWS