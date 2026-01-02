Free education in Malawi’s secondary schools



The government of Malawi, through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, has introduced free secondary education in all public secondary schools, abolishing key school-related fees with effect from January 1, 2026.





In a media statement signed by secretary for education, science and technology, Dr Ken Ndala, under the policy, examination and identification fees charged by the Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) in public primary and secondary schools have been abolished with immediate effect.





School Development Fund (SDF) and other user fees have also been removed in all public day secondary schools, meaning learners will no longer be required to pay any fees.





Dr Ndala said the policy is expected to improve access to education and support national development.



Kalemba January 2, 2026