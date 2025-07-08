FREE EDUCATION POLICY BRIGHTENS FUTURE OF ZAMBIAN CHILDREN – LEVY NGOMA







Muchinga Province, Zambia –

Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs, Mr. Levy Ngoma, has praised President Hakainde Hichilema’s Free Education Policy, describing it as a transformative tool that is grooming a bright and prosperous Zambia.





Speaking during a public engagement in Muchinga Province, Mr. Ngoma said the policy reflects President Hichilema’s deep love and commitment to the sustainable development of the nation.





“I want to appreciate President Hakainde Hichilema for his vision to support school-going children through the Free Education Policy,” Mr. Ngoma said.



He emphasized that the initiative has bridged the gap between children from privileged backgrounds and those from underprivileged homes, promoting equality and opportunity for all.





“Free education is a very good policy because it will enable children to realize their full potential and contribute positively to the development of this country,” he added.



Mr. Ngoma also appealed to young people across the country to rally behind President Hichilema’s vision of building a sound and sustainably developed Zambia.





Meanwhile, Muchinga Province Minister Hon. Njavwa Simutowe echoed the praise, commending the government for significantly increasing the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) from K1.6 million in 2021 to K36.1 million.





“This gesture has made it easier for Members of Parliament to develop their respective communities,” Hon. Simutowe said.





He noted that the increased CDF has resulted in improved school infrastructure, enhanced health facilities, among other developments.



Hon. Simutowe further highlighted the positive impact of the Decentralization Policy, which has empowered cooperatives and the youth through skills development initiatives.





However, he expressed concern over the poor utilization of CDF in some constituencies, attributing it to ineffective leadership at both the local government and parliamentary levels.





“It is unfortunate that despite the increase in CDF, some Members of Parliament and local government officials are sabotaging this noble cause. Instead of delivering much-needed development, they are withholding the funds,” he said.



