FREE EDUCATION POLICY SPURS SCHOOL ENROLLMENT IN SENANGA: RESIDENTS URGES INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT



Senanga, Zambia – The government’s Free Education Policy has sparked a significant rise in school enrollments across the country, and Senanga District is no exception. With more children and young adults returning to school, community members are now calling on local authorities to match this progress with improved infrastructure to support the growing numbers.



Mr. Kasoneka, the secretary for Ward Development Committee (WDC) in Imatanda Ward and a resident of Nasitondo area in Senanga District, praised the government’s commitment to education under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema. He specifically highlighted the expanded Constituency Development Fund (CDF) as a crucial opportunity to invest in school infrastructure.



“The free education policy has given hope to many families who couldn’t afford to send their children to school. But now, we must make sure that the classrooms are there to accommodate them,” Mr. Kasoneka said. “The council needs to ensure that existing facilities are renovated and new ones are built through the CDF.”



Since the launch of the Free Education Policy, schools across Senanga have seen a sharp increase in attendance, leading to pressure on already limited infrastructure. Overcrowded classrooms, inadequate desks, and deteriorating school buildings are among the key concerns raised by both teachers and parents.



Local authorities have been urged to act swiftly and prioritize education projects under the CDF, a fund that has been significantly expanded under the UPND administration to support grassroots development initiatives.



“We are grateful for the policy, but development must follow. We need better school blocks, more desks, and clean water facilities in our schools,” said another resident.



As the education sector experiences this positive transformation, the call for adequate infrastructure has become louder. Community l