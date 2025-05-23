FREEDOM DAY COMES EARLY ASs FAZ UNBLOCKS FANS ON FACEBOOK



By Uncle Philip Banda



A new dawn appears to be breaking in Zambian football, as several fans and stakeholders have expressed joy after being unblocked from the official Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Facebook page. The development follows the ushering in of a new FAZ executive led by President Keith Mweemba.





Many fans who had been blocked for years are now celebrating what they see as a symbolic step toward openness and inclusion. One such fan, Maureen Kawengele, commented,

“I was blocked on the FAZ page in 2016. Today I can proudly say I’m able to access it again. Change is good. Thank you!”





Football blogger Abel Nkhowani wrote in bold relief, “I AM NOW ABLE TO ACCESS THE FAZ FACEBOOK PAGE.”



Renowned journalist and media freedom advocate Augustine Mukoka based in the United States, added his voice to the growing excitement, posting:

“Happy early Freedom Day to those that have been unblocked on the FAZ page. May the era of blocking football fans end forever. Fans are the lifeblood of the game and must be heard even when they speak uncomfortably.”





Another delighted fan echoed similar sentiments, writing, “Finally, I’ve been unblocked after five years!”





Indeed, for many football fanatics, this move marks more than just digital access—it signals a fresh start for fan engagement under the new FAZ regime.





President Keith Mweemba has repeatedly emphasized unity and transparency as core pillars of his leadership. The unblocking of fans is already being hailed as a practical demonstration of that commitment.





As the football fraternity embraces this new era, there is growing hope that no fan will ever again be silenced or sidelined from contributing to the beautiful game.