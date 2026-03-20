French Naval Officer’s Strava Run Exposes Aircraft Carrier’s Position



A French Navy officer has handed adversaries a free intelligence gift. On March 13, 2026, he logged a 7.23 km run on the deck of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle using the fitness app Strava.

With his profile set to public, the GPS-tracked laps pinpointed the carrier’s near-exact location in the Eastern Mediterranean, roughly 150 km west of Cyprus and about 100 km from the Turkish coast.





The breach, first detailed by Le Monde, comes as the Charles de Gaulle and its strike group deploy toward the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict with Iran. France had announced the redeployment in early March but kept precise movements under wraps.





This is not a new vulnerability. Strava’s 2018 global heatmap already exposed secret U.S. military sites in Syria and Afghanistan.

The U.S. Department of Defense responded by restricting such apps on bases and devices. France now faces similar questions about training, policy enforcement, and basic operational security discipline.





One careless upload can compromise a capital ship and its escorts. The incident underscores a simple rule: when lives and national security are at stake, fitness data belongs offline.