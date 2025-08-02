French prosecutors seek trial for Achraf Hakimi over r@pe charge

he said she had traveled to his house in d by police. Although the woman refused to make a formal accusation, prosecutors decided to press charges against the player. She told police at the time that she had met Hakimi in January 2023 on Instagram.

Contacted by AFP after Friday’s development, Hakimi’s lawyer Fanny Colin described the night in question she said she had travelled to his house in a taxi paid for by Hakimi. She told police Hakimi had started kissing her and making non consensual sexual advances, before raping her, a police source told AFP at the time. She said she managed to break free to text a friend who came to pick her up.

Contacted by the publication after Friday’s development Hakimi’s lawyer Fanny Colin described the call by prosecutors for a trial as “incomprehensible and senseless in light of the case’s elements”. “If these requisitions were to be followed, we would obviously pursue all avenues of appeal,” she added.

“My client welcomes this news with immense relief,” Rachel-Flore Pardo, the lawyer representing the woman, told AFP.

The investigating judge is expected to decide in the coming weeks whether Hakimi will stand trial.