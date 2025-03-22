A friend of disgraced football star Robinho implicated in the footballer’s r@pe case has been found de@d in Brazil.

Rudney Gomes’ body was discovered on Tuesday night, March 18, in the port city of Santos in the state of Sao Paulo and police say they are treating his death as a su!cide.

Former Real Madrid and Manchester City star Robinho named 46-year-old Gomes as one of the men who had s£x with the woman he was eventually convicted of s£xually assaulting.

He is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence in Brazil handed down to him by an Italian court despite his claims the Albanian he was found guilty of forcing himself on had engaged in a consensual orgy after getting drunk on vodka at a club in Milan.

Gomes, accused but never tried over his alleged involvement like three other men named by Robinho, left Italy before he could be summoned to court.

The only other man convicted, another friend of the footballer’s called Ricardo Falco, is also serving a nine-year prison sentence in Brazil.

Gomes reportedly plunged from the 11th floor of an apartment block in Santos.

Emergency responders including police and paramedics rushed to the scene after the alarm was raised but there was nothing anyone could do to save him.

It was not immediately clear on Thursday if the rape case had anything to do with his apparent decision to end his own life.

Robinho implicated Gomes after being summoned to make a formal statement about his role in what happened that night.

In phone conversations obtained by investigators, the footballer was heard bragging to another friend how difficult it would be for the Albanian woman to successfully press charges if she hadn’t fallen pregnant and there were no cameras recording the night’s events.

Robinho’s and Falco’s failed appeals in Italian courts lasted years and they both returned to Brazil while they awaited the final decision after being bailed.

The disgraced former football star has been behind bars in Tremembe Prison near Sao Paulo since March 21 last year after Brazil’s High Court of Justice ended up accepting Italy’s request to make him serve his jail sentence in his homeland.