A friend of Prince William and star of Big Brother has di£d after falling 100 feet from the roof of a hotel in West London.

Duncan di£d on October 30, aged 45, after falling from a rooftop of a seven-story building in the West End. T

he Metropolitan Police were dispatched to the Trafalgar St James hotel after they were alerted to reports of a “man on the roof”. But Duncan is thought to have fallen from the rooftop bar, which has high plastic screens around its edges as a safety feature, before they arrived.

A spokesperson told the press: “Officers responded to concerns for a man on the roof of a building in Cockspur Street, Westminster at 23:02 hours on Thursday, 30 October. The man sadly fell from height.

“Despite the best efforts from the London Ambulance service, he was sadly pronounced de@d at the scene. His death is unexpected but non-suspicious.”

A London Ambulance service spokesperson also told press that they were called to the scene but were unable to save Duncan.

“We were called at 10:59pm on Thursday 30 October to reports of an incident on Spring Gardens, City of Westminster.

“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, paramedics in fast response cars and paramedics from our hazardous area response team. We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance. Very sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Back in 2010, before Prince William and Kate got married, Duncan shared what it was like to be their friend. He said that he was one of the first people to realise something was going on between the two.

“Because we’d had Will and Kate in our midst we had royal protection officers swarming the place. We knew that they had hit it off and we knew that something was happening, but they were just left alone to get on with it.”