From Blood Diamonds to Gold Mafia: Grace Mugabe’s Role in Diamond & Ivory Smuggling Revealed

Shocking revelations from the latest episode of Al Jazeera’s Gold Mafia documentary have sent shockwaves through Zimbabwe as former First Lady Grace Mugabe is implicated in a scandal involving the smuggling of gold and diamonds out of the country.

Cleopas Chidodo, CAAZ security manager, revealed that Grace Mugabe used her position of power to amass a fortune through illegal activities, taking advantage of her exemption from airport searches.

According to Chidodo, planes would be sent to diamond mines where the finest diamonds would be handpicked and flown to Dubai via Harare International Airport, without being subjected to any searches due to the First Family’s special privileges.

Chidodo also exposed how Grace Mugabe was involved in ivory trafficking, with poachers being sent to kill elephants and the ivory being flown out of the country as cargo, all without her husband, former President Mugabe’s knowledge.

Fury on Social Media as Grace Mugabe’s Involvement in Smuggling and Ivory Trafficking Comes to Light!

Social media has been abuzz with outrage, with many Zimbabweans expressing their anger and frustration over the looting of the country’s precious minerals and wildlife by the former and current First Family and by those who have been implicated in the Gold Mafia scandal.

Here are some of the reactions;

@Alice_flower99;

Smuggling IVORY and encouraging poaching. Smuggling diamonds. Grace Mugabe was the worst guys. Been saying it for the longest.

@CCC4lye;

Hanzi na Chidodo we are used to this he spoke about smuggling of ivory by Grace Mugabe these mafias needs to go so Auxillia and ED are rolling forward from where the looting car left

@BrianRupiya;

Then enter Grace Mugabe…we seriously need to take our country back from these criminals Killing elephants and looting our minerals and smuggling them at large scale

@samkebusiness;

No mani Dubai must give us all the proceeds from our minerals. It’s not right honestly. Grace Mugabe smuggled our diamonds and took them to Dubai. This is triggering Zimbabwe deserves better leaders.