From Divorce To Miss Universe Nigeria – Chidimma Adetshina’s Story

The newly crowned Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, has been in the eye of the storm since she participated in the Miss South Africa beauty pageant.

The 23-year-old Nigerian-South African model was born at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital to a Nigerian father and mother of Mozambique descent and was raised in Soweto, a suburb of Johannesburg.

Adetshina, a finalist at the Miss South Africa pageant, was forced to drop out following a controversy about her citizenship.

The Department of Home Affairs for South Africa had announced that preliminary evidence suggests Ms Adetshina’s mother may have committed identity theft.

She subsequently accepted an invitation to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria.

Marriage & Divorce

While she might not look like it, Adetshina is a divorcee.

The model confirmed to Sowetan Live Magazine that she was once married but finalised her divorce in early 2024.

“I got divorced in February. We were not compatible because he had this ideology of what an African married woman is. I didn’t want to be in a position where I can’t go out, but had to clean, cook… that was just not for me because as a society, we are way past that phase,” she had said.

She however maintained that her life in the past year has been nothing but a reflection of who she is as a person.

Mother of One

Adetshina also confirmed that she is a mother of one.

According to her, she gave birth to her one-year-old son out of wedlock.

“My parents have been very supportive and although my marriage robbed me from enjoying the beauty of pregnancy and being a wife – overall it brings me joy that I get to take new steps with my son.

“I didn’t think I’d be a mom at my age as he was conceived out of wedlock but I’m glad to have him. At the beginning of the year, I was so depressed and worried about how life was going to turn out for me but getting this far in the competition made me believe there was more in store for me.”

Nigerian father, Mozambican mother

Adetshina’s nationality was the melting point of her participation in the Miss South Africa pageant.

Her Nigerian father and Mozambican mother met in Johannesburg in the late ’90s and chose to settle in Pimville (her grandmother’s home on her maternal side) before moving to Cape Town where she currently resides.

“My dad is a proud Nigerian and my mother was born and raised in SA but has roots from Mozambique. My mom’s family still lives in Soweto and I visit them from time to time,” Adetshina says.

‘May’ not return to South Africa

After the series of xenophobic attacks that Adetshina endured, she has hinted that she might not return to South Africa.

In a recent interview with Cool FM, the model said: “I think it’s safe to say I’m not going back.

“It’s been amazing. I’m not even looking forward to going back to South Africa. I just want to explore more. I want to stay longer and see what happens next.”

“It’s been a long journey. It’s been so hard, I won’t lie,” Adetshina said. “Sometimes, I would cry myself to sleep and wonder, ‘Why me?’ and wish it would end.

Big Brother Naija Ambition

Adetshina also expressed interest in participating in the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

The 23-year-old law student compared her prolonged stay in the Miss SA pageant to that of BBN, which runs for ten weeks.

“I want to enter Big Brother Naija next year. If I can stay away for seven weeks at Miss SA, trust me, I am sure I can do it,” she stated.

BBNaija, Nigeria’s premier reality TV show, is currently in its ninth season.

On the show, contestants live in an isolated house and compete for a cash prize and other material prizes at the end of the show by avoiding being evicted from the house by viewers who vote for their favourite housemates to remain in the show.