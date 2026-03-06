Frozen King, Fractured Kingdom

…the Edgar Lungu mystery



5 Mar 26



Nine months since Zambia’s sixth President, Edgar Lungu, breathed his last, he remains entombed not in soil but in a Pretoria fridge, an icy purgatory imposed by a court action that barred his widow from laying him to rest.





The Attorney General’s writ has turned grief into grotesque theatre, where mourning is paused like a bad Netflix stream.





Yet the stage is not silent. Dr. Fred M’membe of the Socialist Party and Hon. Hon. Brian Mundubile have fought a spirited duel for dignity, demanding that the curtain fall properly on this chapter.





For eight months, I have penned at least two articles per week—pleas, laments, and satirical cries—for a burial befitting a man who once held the sceptre of state. Lest we forget.



But alas, Zambia now resembles Macbeth’s Scotland, where “fair is foul and foul is fair,” and Hamlet’s Denmark, where the ghost of the king wanders, restless, demanding justice.





How long shall we keep a President on ice, as if waiting for a political thaw? “La justicia tarda, pero llega”—justice may be delayed, but it arrives. Or so we hope.





This is not just tragedy; it is farce. A nation that cannot bury its leader is a nation rehearsing sorrow in perpetuity. Tomorrow, I sharpen the quill once more, for satire is the only sword left when dignity is denied.





Me myself personally, I can only pray and beg our beloved President HH to order Kabesha to drop the court action once he gets a stroke of inspiration, and I know he is a good man and he is capable of burying this matter bt then who am I, nothing.





Catch Mukwita on Point this Friday in the Daily Nation, where sorrow dances with wit, and frozen kings remind us that justice delayed is dignity denied. In image, the sixth President and I when I visited him juts five months before he passed away at his retirement home in Chifwema east of Lusaka near the multi facility economy zone. Smart Eagles



—Amb. Anthony Mukwita – Mukwita on Point, Friday Daily Nation.