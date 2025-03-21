FUEL PRICES SOAR, ECONOMY CRUMBLES BUT HH FOCUSES ON POWER, NOT PEOPLE- Abraham Simpamba

FUEL PRICES SOAR, ECONOMY CRUMBLES BUT HH FOCUSES ON POWER, NOT PEOPLE..



Fellow Citizens,



At a time when our nation is grappling with skyrocketing fuel prices, a weakening economy, and worsening hardships, the Hakainde Hichilema-led administration has chosen to prioritize constitutional amendments over addressing the real issues affecting ordinary citizens.





The Agro Fuel scandal is yet another example of a government riddled with controversy and misplaced priorities. The promise of open access to cheaper diesel has hit a snag, further straining our transport sector, businesses, and households. Instead of ensuring fair fuel pricing and economic stability, this government is enabling monopolies that hurt the very people it claims to serve.





Rather than focusing on reviving the economy, stabilizing essential commodities, and improving livelihoods, President Hichilema and his administration are obsessed with constitutional amendments designed to consolidate power. How can a leader prioritize extending his tenure while failing to provide tangible solutions for a nation where millions can no longer afford three meals a day?





Zambians are struggling with high fuel costs, an unstable exchange rate, rising mealie meal prices, and persistent load shedding yet this government is more concerned about political survival than economic recovery. No constitutional amendment will put food on the table, reduce fuel prices, or end load shedding.





President Hichilema must remember that the core responsibility of any government is to serve its citizens not to pursue personal political convenience and public stunts. Leadership is about improving lives, not making excuses.





It is unfortunate that President Hichilema has lost direction and wisdom, abandoning his campaign promises in favor of self-serving agendas betraying the trust of the very people who put him in power. Zambians were promised economic transformation, but all they have received is hardship and a government more concerned with staying in power than delivering results.





In opposition, Hakainde Hichilema told Zambians that if a government fails to improve people’s lives, then the people must change that government. Now, I ask him, why does he want to continue after failing to ease the economic hardships facing this country? What justification does he have, after proving that even as an economist, he has failed to provide solutions to improve the economy?





Instead of staging artificial rallies with schoolchildren and musicians, this government should be using that energy in a boardroom crafting real economic solutions that utilize our own resources. What a shame!



Abraham Simpamba

Together We Can

Ichalo Bantu