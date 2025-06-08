Fugitive Former Priest Charles Kakula Attempts take his own life Over  Edgar Lungu’s Passing

Breaking News: Former Priest Attempts Suicide Over ECL’s Passing



By Barotseland Watchdog Reporter



In a heart-wrenching development, former Catholic Priest Charles Kakula has attempted to take his own life upon learning of the death of former President Edgar Changwa Lungu.





According to sources, Kakula is receiving treatment at Toronto Trust Hospital in Canada, where he is being stabilized.





Hospital sources reveal that Kakula’s desperate act was preceded by intense depression and uncontrollable crying, a testament to the profound impact President Lungu had on his life. Miraculously, Kakula was saved and is now under close care.





In a candid interview with CNBS, Kakula paid tribute to President Lungu, describing him as a champion of the poor and a dignified leader who left an indelible mark on Zambia. Kakula’s emotional words underscored the deep affection and respect many held for the late President.





As Kakula continues his road to recovery, his emotional response serves as a poignant reminder of the profound impact President Lungu had on those who knew him and his legacy.