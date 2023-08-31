FUGITIVE KAIZER ZULU HAS BEEN MAKING PHONE CALLS

FUGITIVE ZULU HAS BEEN MAKING PHONE CALLS

THE Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has been informed that some progress has been made in trying to locate fugitive Kaizer Zulu.

It has been learnt that the fugitive former Special Assistant to the President for political affairs has been calling one of his sureties, Mulenga Fube, through mobile phone.

Mr Fube, who is Chilubi lawmaker told Lusaka senior resident magistrate Silvia Munyinya that he has been in contact with Kaizer on several occasions via mobile phone.

“The accused has called me for four times, including last evening,” Mr Fube said.

He testified yesterday when the case came up for return of bench warrant issued against Kaizer, who has been on the run since June.

In this matter, he is charged with two counts of failing to appear before the nearest immigration officer and failing to surrender a diplomatic passport.

Kaizer denied the allegations but was later found with a case to answer and placed him on his defense which he should have opened in June this year before he stopped appearing in court.

But the accused has been on the run and an and arrest warrant hangs on his head.

His sureties, Lumezi lawmaker Munir and Mr Fube were later ordered to look for him and present him a court.

When the case resumed yesterday, state prosecutor Frederick Nsama told the court that the bench warrant had not been executed against Kaizer.

Mr Fube then explained that the accused contacted him four times, including Tuesday evening.

” I have communicated to the arresting officer, who indicated that he had made follow-ups.

“There are other factors that have to do with securing the accused, but for security reasons, I would not like to devulge them in an open court. If you can find it within yourself to summon the matter in chambers,” Mr Fube said.

And Lumezi MP Munir Zulu, who is also a surety, explained that pogress had been made in trying to locate the accused.

But he asked that the sureties meets the court in chambers so that they can make some request.

” The request will make it easier for us to locate the accused,” Mr Zulu said.

The sureties then went into chambers with the magistrate and later emerged.

The magistrate then gave the sureties more time to find the accused before adjourning the matter to September 22, 2023.

