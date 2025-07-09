Fugitive Tayali Admits Betraying Lungu to Save Himself



In a saga that could give the latest flat 6 drama or ready for marriage series a run for its money, Chilufya Tayali former leader of the Economic and Equity Party (EEP) and now fugitive extraordinaire has confessed live on Facebook that he sold Edgar Lungu like a cheap sim card just to save his own skin. And Zambia, oh Zambia, you just can’t script this stuff better!





The man who once dined and whispered sweet political nothings with Lungu, now admits that when the noose of court cases tightened around his neck, he ran straight to the UPND camp with a sob story and a deal. “Help me dodge these cases, and I’ll happily turn on Lungu,” Tayali told a no-nonsense woman known as the Chair The Voice Of Zambia during a confrontational livestream that left no space for sugar-coating.





And oh, the confession was juicy:



Tayali, drowning in a sea of lawsuits, says he accepted the UPND’s bargain to discredit his former bosom buddy Lungu a man he once pushed to make a political comeback.





He even joined Isaac Mwanza’s infamous legal battle aimed at yanking Lungu’s presidential benefits away, calling it “circumstantial” but clearly a stab in the back.





And, in a twist that’s pure political Shakespeare, Tayali revealed he was an early architect of the “Alebwelelapo” campaign yes, the very campaign that brought Lungu back from political exile like a phoenix rising from ashes.





“I went to him personally in April 2022,” Tayali admitted. “He said no, but I kept pushing. Eventually, he gave in. That’s how the whole Alebwelelapo madness started.”





But then came the classic betrayal twist: when Tayali’s own troubles grew, he ditched Lungu faster than a hot plate at a party and ran straight into UPND’s arms, wielding his insider knowledge as a weapon.





Cue the social media outrage. Zambians couldn’t get enough memes and sarcastic comments flooding timelines faster than a lusaka minibus in rush hour. One frustrated Facebook user blasted: “So this guy ate with Lungu, now he wants to eat from HH? Politics or survival? Nah, this is political survivalism at its absolute ugliest!”





Political analysts are now piecing together what some call a “political cleansing” a grand strategy by the UPND to smoke out and dispose of PF’s heavy hitters using legal battles and backdoor deals.





One sour PF insider, speaking under strict anonymity, lamented the sting of betrayal:



“Tayali used to be in Lungu’s circle. Now he’s like that ungrateful relative who chews your food and then spits in your plate. They took from him, now he’s stabbing them like a pro.”





Meanwhile, whispers about a mysterious UPND legal mastermind, codenamed “MM” or “CM,” abound. This shadowy figure allegedly masterminded a wave of public interest lawsuits designed to crush Lungu politically, with insiders claiming up to 80% of such cases between 2022 and 2024 had their strings pulled from the UPND headquarters.





The drama has sparked deeper questions among the youth and political watchers alike:



“Do we need an IQ test for politicians? Or maybe a loyalty polygraph?” one youth activist quipped. “This chameleon-style politics is what’s slowly killing our democracy.”



As Chilufya Tayali’s reputation collapses faster than a dodgy chicken coop, his fugitive status makes him a walking indictment of political betrayal in Zambia’s ever-turbulent landscape. For now, he’s the man who confessed on camera and for Zambia, that confession is a front-row ticket to the wildest political show on earth.



July 9, 2025

©️ KUMWESU