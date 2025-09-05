Fulham Sends Well Wishes to Orlando Pirates Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou After Car Accident

English Premier League side Fulham has sent well wishes to former Morocco international and ex-Fulham centre-back Abdeslam Ouaddou, who was hospitalised following a car accident in South Africa. Ouaddou, now 46, is the coach of Orlando Pirates.

Fulham took to X (formerly Twitter) after Orlando Pirates confirmed the incident, writing:

“Praying for good news, and sending our best wishes to Abdes Ouaddou and his colleagues at this time🤍

The accident happened on Sunday when Ouaddou and five other club staff stopped to help at the scene of a collision while returning to Johannesburg from a league match in Gqeberha. Orlando Pirates explained that a Nissan NP200 vehicle then struck the stationary team bus and injured the group.

“Upon encountering a collision between two vehicles, coach Ouaddou and several staff members disembarked from the team bus to assist those involved. Tragically, while attending to the scene, a Nissan NP200 vehicle collided with the stationary vehicles, striking the group and causing serious injuries,” the Orlando Pirates’ statement said.

Goalkeeping coach also injured

“Coach Ouaddou, along with the five affected staff members, were immediately transported to hospital, where they are currently receiving medical care,” the statement added.

Several staff members were hurt, including defender Thapelo Xoki and goalkeeping coach Tyrone Damons, who suffered a broken leg in three places and underwent surgery on Monday. Ouaddou and the others were immediately taken to hospital and are receiving care.

This unfortunate incident comes as Ouaddou, who also played in France for Stade Rennes and Nancy, prepares for a cup final with Orlando Pirates on 13 September. Fans and clubs alike have shared their support as he recovers.