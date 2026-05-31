FULL DISCLOSURE: MY WEIGHT LOSS- Gabriel Pollen,PHD

FULL DISCLOSURE: MY WEIGHT LOSS



I’ve had a lot of friends, colleagues, acquaintances and strangers message me lately worried about my weight loss. The gossip mill has been moving. Some asked if I’m ill or going through a tough time. Some mocked me and some made all sorts of disparaging remarks, including some very unsound claims. I get it. We are all different. We are all driven by different values, perspectives and interests.





However, we live in a world where “normal” has shifted. Over the last 2-3 decades, average body fat has climbed everywhere. In the US, adult obesity went from ∼23% in 1994 to ∼42% today. In the UK, it’s gone from ∼15% in 1993 to ∼28% today. Zambia is following the same curve.





I was reminded of this by a ZNBC report from Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital: 40 out of every 60 patients they see present with elevated blood pressure. Hypertension is now a major public health concern, and doctors point to high salt intake, excess weight, lack of exercise, and smoking as key risk factors.





That’s part of why I chose this route. Holistic wellness, fitness, and health. Not frailty. Strength.



At my age, I’m the lightest I’ve been in over 25 years, and honestly the strongest and healthiest I’ve ever been. Lifting heavier than I ever have. BMI well within the healthy range. And yes, after 30 years of trying, I’m finally a member of the “six pack abs club”. I would have happily shown you proof if that privilege wasn’t reserved for my wife only. For now, you will have to do with the attached studio pictures taken today as evidence of my claims.





Fitness is my passion and has correspondingly become my stress valve. With an increasingly demanding job, I run a strict schedule: up at 4am to train, 5-10km walk afterwards, all before work starts. By end of day I’m hitting 15-20,000 steps while balancing work + family.





I could argue decision to get leaner was just my competitive nature. I read that statistically, you’re more likely to be a millionaire than have visible abs. Since I’m not a millionaire yet, I figured a ripped physique at 44 was a worthy challenge. The journey’s been humbling. I’ve learned how much body fat most of us carry, and how much we overestimate muscle mass underneath it. I know it’s not everyone. To each their own. It’s a personal journey for me. We are all motivated differently. I choose to be lean and strong. It may not be your cup of tea and that’s ok.





So no, I’m not ill. I’m healthy. Strong. Focused. And the photos you’ll see here were shot at Pollen Studio – Lusaka (Pollen Studio at Woodlands Mall) – they did an incredible job capturing this milestone. I hesitated to post the pictures because, well, there will always be mixed reactions, but if this serves as inspiration for at least one person, then it’s worth it. More fitness related content coming, buckle up!





PS: I occasionally use this personal page to promote my private businesses too. Thanks for supporting both sides of me.



To everyone genuinely worried: I appreciate you.

And to everyone inspired: start small, move daily, eat for health, not just taste. Your future self will thank you.

And to those who mocked me, take a good look at yourself in the mirror. Be honest. Be kind.