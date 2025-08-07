Full text messages between the ladies who accused Achraf Hakimi of “r@p3”

The legal battle surrounding Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Moroccan international defender Achraf Hakimi, who faces a potential 15-year prison sentence if convicted of rape, has taken a dramatic turn with the revelation of incriminating text messages between the accuser, referred to as Amélie, and her friend Nadia.

Messages uncovered from a two-year investigation revealed a planned effort to seduce and potentially rob the footballer, supporting Hakimi’s defense against extortion claims and questioning the accuser’s motives. As French prosecutors seek a trial after their August 1, 2025, indictment request, the case remains complex and draws global attention.

Details of the Allegations and New Evidence

The case began on February 25, 2023, when Amélie, a 24-year-old woman, accused Hakimi of raping her at his Boulogne-Billancourt home. She alleged that after connecting with Hakimi via Instagram in January 2023, he invited her to his residence while his wife, Spanish actress Hiba Abouk, and their two children were on holiday.

Amélie claimed Hakimi initiated non-consensual physical contact, including kissing and inappropriate touching, despite her protests, before she fled and reported the incident to Nogent-sur-Marne police on February 26, 2023.

Hakimi was formally charged with rape on March 3, 2023, briefly detained, and placed under judicial supervision, which barred him from contacting Amélie but allowed international travel.

The investigation, conducted by the Sûreté territoriale, took a serious turn when forensic analysis revealed text messages on Nadia’s phone.

In one of the messages, Nadia urged Amélie to “come in femme fatale mode” and declared, “we’re gonna strp him,” suggesting a plan to exploit Hakimi financially.

Another message explicitly stated, “We’re going to rob him blind,” with both women referring to themselves as “street girls” as she says “we’re chicks from the calle (the calle, the street in Spanish).”

Just before meeting Hakimi, Amélie texted, “I’m gonna f** him,” and described him as “totally my type,” to which Nadia replied, “LMAO dirty sl*t.”

As the allegations escalated, Nadia reportedly asked Amélie which messages she had shown police and urged her to delete others to avoid incrimination.

When questioned by investigators, Amélie and Nadia claimed the messages were “dark humor” and “jokes,” insisting they were not meant to be taken literally.

However, a noted contradiction has emerged: Amélie described herself to police as shy and unfamiliar with such encounters, yet her social media presence portrays a confident, outgoing persona, raising questions about her credibility.

These discrepancies have become a cornerstone of Hakimi’s defense, led by attorney Fanny Colin, who argues that the messages reveal a “calculated scheme” to target Hakimi’s wealth and fame.

“The evidence is clear: this was a premeditated attempt to exploit my client,” Colin told reporters. Hakimi, who filed a counter-complaint for attempted extortion in March 2023, reiterated in a January 2025 interview, “Success makes you an easy target. They tried to blackmail me.”

Prosecution’s Case and Response

Despite the new evidence, the Nanterre prosecutor’s office remains steadfast in pursuing the case, with their August 1, 2025, indictment request signaling confidence in Amélie’s allegations. Her account is supported by post-incident texts to friends expressing distress and a friend’s testimony confirming her emotional state.

Amélie’s lawyer, Rachel-Flore Pardo, dismissed the incriminating messages as “misinterpreted banter” taken out of context, arguing that they do not negate the alleged assault.

“My client’s trauma is real, and the prosecution’s decision to move forward validates her experience,” Pardo said. The investigating judge, tasked with deciding whether to proceed to trial in the Hauts-de-Seine departmental criminal court, must now weigh the accuser’s claims against the potentially damning text messages.

Legal and Broader Implications

The investigating judge’s forthcoming decision will determine whether Hakimi faces a trial, where a conviction could result in a 15-year sentence, or if the case is dismissed based on the new evidence. The text messages have shifted the case’s trajectory, strengthening Hakimi’s extortion claims while challenging Amélie’s narrative.