Funeral gets interrupted after side chic shows up and jumps into the grave for a ‘final hug’

A funeral service turned into a chaotic and confrontational scene when a woman, identified by witnesses as a former mistress of the deceased, unexpectedly leaped into the open grave and refused to release the casket as it was being lowered.

Attendees reported that the burial, which was proceeding normally, was abruptly interrupted as the woman sprinted toward the gravesite “out of nowhere.”

She managed to jump into the burial pit and lie herself across the coffin just before it reached the bottom.

According to several witnesses, the woman shouted that she desperately wanted “one final hug” and a last goodbye to the man she professed to love.

The display of raw emotion quickly escalated into a tense physical confrontation. Stunned family members of the deceased immediately rushed forward, attempting to pull the distraught woman out of the grave.

A struggle ensued as the woman screamed and fiercely resisted being separated from the casket. Multiple relatives, along with funeral staff, eventually managed to drag her back to the surface.

“It was absolute pandemonium,” one witness stated. “The family was in shock, and they were very angry. It was a very difficult moment for everyone present.”

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the struggle. Funeral home personnel worked swiftly to restore order and separate the woman from the family before the service resumed.

The incident left many mourners visibly shaken and distressed. Despite the extreme disruption, the burial ceremony ultimately concluded under visibly tense circumstances.

Authorities were not called, and the matter appears to have been handled internally by the family and funeral home staff.