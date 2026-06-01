FUNERAL UPDATES



THE Ngoni Royal Establishment held a press briefing today, on the 1st of June 2026, to update the Nation following the death of Ngwenyama Mpezeni IV. The following directives emerged from the briefing:





1. In accordance with Ngoni culture and customs, Senior Chief Nzamane is the official spokesperson on all matters relating to the funeral and the Ngoni Kingdom. The public is advised to disregard any statement that is not issued by him or authorised by him.





2. No Ngoni should begin discussing or giving interviews regarding the succession to the Mpezeni throne. It is considered an abomination for any Ngoni to discuss succession before Mpezeni IV is laid to rest in accordance with the Ngoni tradition and funeral rites. The media should disregard comments from so called Ngoni experts, advisors, or historians. Every Ngoni knows when such a discussion may take place and who is authorised to participate in it.





3. All political activities have been banned during the mourning period in Ngoni areas. This is to allow Ngonis to give their King a dignified send off.





4. Furthermore, no political regalia or paraphernalia will be permitted at the King’s funeral. The Ngoni Royal Establishment wishes to ensure a non partisan funeral for the King





5. Coverage of the King’s funeral processions will be restricted in accordance with Ngoni traditions. Only accredited media houses will be permitted to take photographs at designated points





Further details of the funeral arrangements will be issued in due course.