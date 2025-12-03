FUNGULWE CONDEMNS PASTOR KALESHA FOR INSUBORDINATION OVER PRIEST INSULTS





By Pride Nyirenda



FORMER Lufywanyama Member of Parliament Prince Leonard Fungulwe has strongly condemned remarks made by Pastor Kalesha during a Bill 7 discussion held at State House yesterday, demanding an immediate and public apology.



Speaking to RoanFM News, Mr. Fungulwe said the interactive meeting at State House was conducted in good faith and provided a platform for invited speakers to freely air their views without insulting or dragging innocent individuals into the discussion.





Mr. Fungulwe expressed deep disappointment that Pastor Kalesha allegedly dragged his late father into the debate, describing the action as disrespectful and unacceptable.





He further questioned Pastor Kalesha’s moral standing, stating that the cleric was a known Patriotic Front supporter at the time of his father’s death and therefore has no justification to claim political superiority or sound “more UPND” than others.





Mr. Fungulwe also dismissed assertions that the people of Lufywanyama did not warmly receive President Hakainde Hichilema during his time in opposition when he attended the funeral of chief Fungulwe, describing such claims as false and misleading.





He added that the alleged insults directed at Catholic priests in the presence of the Republican President amounted to gross misconduct and insubordination, warning that such conduct risks wrongly portraying the Head of State as endorsing inappropriate and divisive remarks.





Mr. Fungulwe has since demanded that Pastor Kalesha issues an unconditional apology to the Catholic Church, the people of Lufywanyama, and the Fungulwe family, stressing that leaders and clergy must promote unity, respect, and truth, especially on national platforms.





He warned that failure to apologise would only deepen divisions and undermine the spirit of dialogue that the State House meeting sought to promote.



RoanFM Newsroom