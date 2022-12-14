FUNSO: DOES MR JAMES NDAMBO REALLY OWE THE ZAMBIA POLICE ? (If so; ‘ for what for ’ 🤔)

By Miles B. Sampa, MP (13.12.2022)

Mastone Moonze of Radio Phoenix based in Choma reports and quoting some police ‘sources’ that; My Home Town (MHT) Chairman Mr James Ndambo owes the Zambia Police (ZP) K2M for unpaid allowances to policemen for their services rendered at his last MHT event in Choma a few months ago.

My sixth sense immediately got me to wonder as follows ;

1. The public exit notice, which we have all read clearly stated that “MHT administration department will continue to monitor existing projects in progress and to pay authentic creditors if any”.

2) In any case and as regards the ZP so called nkongole (debt) owed by Mr Ndambo, why would police officers who are paid by government demand payment for maintaining law and order at a public not profit making donations event ?

3) Doesn’t the ZP money demand from a Zambian philanthropy already amount to Corruption under a Government which claims to have arrived to eradicate the same Corruption?

4) Since the Mr Ndambo that the ZP is claiming to have hired their services is a South African citizen, under which law did ZP sign a contract with him?

And was the said contract verbal or a written one and does ZP intend to sue Mr Ndambo for not honouring the said contract if it exists?

5) Any well meaning citizens may have observed that Mr Ndambo’s MHT is about giving back to both his home town Choma and recently was poised to extend to all our other various towns and communities in Zambia. Should our Police 👮‍♀️ charge him in their support of his voluntary ubuntu gestures to Zambians ?

6) We all saw how Mr Ndambo’s MHT renovated the Choma police station free of charge, to befitting livable conditions of international standards. Should the same policemen that were beneficiaries of the gesture not be prepared to offer their labour free of charge to the organisation that voluntarily assisted them so much?

My Conclusion

Bane tuletasha. Azanga tizionga zikomo tikapasiwa. Katulumba twapegwa baSa. As a citizen, we must be able to say thank you when due.

Clearly ,somewhere something went wrong in the top government hierarchy when Mr Ndambo’s MHT held its modeling charity event in Choma earlier this year. His expensive empowerment prices (latest Mercedes vehicles) to winners were subjected to all manner of DEC shenanigans and only to release them a few days later. I wish to believe that the lives of the winners at that event have not been the same since. They have been uplifted for the better.

I guess the entire system episode was all meant to embarrass him. One can not help but wonder if, whatever the issue could not have been discussed between or amongst brothers of kumusanza (Southern Province) and more so there does not seem to be any law that may have been broken during that Choma event.

We have not heard of Mr James Ndambo since that debacle until over weekend ,when social media was ablaze with breaking news that he had closed not only his Choma but entire Zambia’s MHT Ubuntu projects. It was also reported that this coming weekend MHT activities are being welcomed grand style in Accra, Ghana 🇬🇭.

Then “boom!” some police ‘informer’ tells reporter Mastone Moonze of Radio Phoenix in Choma,that Mr James Ndambo actually owes the Zambia Police K2M for services rendered when he was donating to the same police 👮‍♀️. Lol. Ndausa Basa! (it’s embarrassing, to say the least).

If Mr James Ndambo is not desired in Zambia, by the power that be, due to whatever reasons we may not be privy to, so be it. It will however not do, to start throwing stones at our own brother that in the eyes of ordinary Zambians has not done anything wrong warranting his unceremonious rejection and now reputations persecution.

MBS14.12.2022