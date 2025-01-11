Fury as Woman Who Lied About R@pe Against Star Gets Lenient Sentence and Avoids Jail 

TV Model Who Falsely Accused Theo Hernandez of Rape Avoids Jail Sentence

A TV model who lied and falsely accused AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez of rape in 2017 has avoided jail. Luisa Kremleva received a lenient six-month suspended sentence and a £1,500 fine after admitting to fabricating the allegation against the France international.

The court in Malaga, Spain, confirmed that Kremleva struck a plea bargain deal with prosecutors, admitting her guilt to avoid a possible two-year prison sentence. She has been warned that if she reoffends in the next two years, the suspended sentence will be activated, and she will face jail time.



A Seven-Year Saga Comes to an End

The case began on June 4, 2017, when Kremleva claimed that Hernandez raped her in the back of a Porsche parked outside Marbella’s Olivia Valere nightclub. She reported to police that Hernandez pushed her out of the car after the alleged assault, causing injuries to her knees.



However, investigators quickly dismissed her allegations after reviewing CCTV footage from the car park. The video showed Kremleva falling accidentally, not being pushed. Police also obtained text messages sent by Kremleva to Hernandez hours after the alleged incident, asking him when he was coming home with her.

Sentencing judge Lourdes Sanchez Esquinas outlined the sequence of events:

“It has been proven that in the early hours of June 4, 2017, the accused Luisa T.K. was in the Olivia Valere nightclub in Marbella, where she had arranged to meet Theo H. About 4am, both left the venue with the intention of having sex. They went to the car park and had consensual sex in Theo’s friend’s car before returning to the nightclub.

“About 8am, in revenge and taking advantage of Theo’s fame, she called police telling them she had been the victim of a rape and informed them about her intention of making a formal complaint before being taken by officers to hospital for a medical examination.”

The judge further stated that Kremleva “maliciously reported” the crime and “unlawfully hid” the fact that her injuries were self-inflicted.

Public Outcry Over Lenient Sentence

The suspended sentence has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many questioning the fairness of the punishment.

Conor McGregor, MMA fighter, weighed in:

“If it had gone the other way, the sentence would have been about 10 years for the footballer. The sentences should be replicated if proven to be lies. Six months for attempting to put a person away for a large portion of their life with lies is NOT ENOUGH!”

Another Twitter user, @realni9gaa, wrote:

“If he was found guilty, he would be doing at least 10 years. Six months is ridiculously unfair. False accusations should carry a harsher punishment.”

Others echoed similar sentiments:

@Tm_gram1155: “False accusers and rapists should share the same time. Six months is too light for such a serious crime.”

@ReggieRMA: “This is absolute nonsense. A false accusation of rape can ruin lives. The punishment should reflect the severity of the false claim.”



@mohammedvld: “Only six months? She almost ruined his life.”

@DavidAdenibuyan: “Six months is small, but at least it’s a start. Let’s hope this sets a precedent.”

The Aftermath for Theo Hernandez

Theo Hernandez, who currently plays for Serie A side AC Milan, had been due to testify during Kremleva’s trial. The star footballer has continued his career despite the controversy, recently playing a pivotal role in AC Milan’s victory in the Italian Super Cup.

The ordeal has highlighted the devastating impact false accusations can have on reputations and careers. Many have called for stricter penalties to deter similar false claims in the future.

Kremleva has yet to comment on the public backlash against her sentence.