BREAKING: G7 leaders expose Trump’s overconfident Iran war boasts after he reportedly INSULTS U.K. Prime Minister.

A tense call between Donald Trump and the leaders of the world’s richest democracies reportedly turned into a diplomatic spectacle — with Trump boasting about victory in his Iran war while insulting one of America’s closest allies.

According to sources familiar with the exchange, Trump told G7 leaders that the United States was already on the verge of winning the conflict. “I got rid of a cancer that was threatening us all,” Trump reportedly declared during the conversation. “Nobody knows who is the leader, so there is no one that can announce surrender,” he bragged.

But the moment quickly went off the rails.

When British Prime Minister Keir Starmer offered the United Kingdom’s assistance to help manage the crisis, Trump allegedly brushed him off and insulted him — leaving several leaders stunned by the exchange.

Sources say Trump insisted the U.S. had everything under control, telling the group that America was “winning the war.”

The remarks reportedly alarmed some of the leaders on the call, who had hoped to coordinate strategy and de-escalate tensions in the region. Instead, they were confronted with a U.S. president publicly projecting confidence about victory while rejecting offers of help from allies.

Diplomatic calls between G7 leaders are normally carefully choreographed discussions focused on coordination between the world’s leading democracies. During moments of war or international crisis, those relationships can be crucial for intelligence sharing, military coordination, and avoiding dangerous escalation.

But according to those familiar with the conversation, Trump’s tone — including the jab directed at Starmer — created a far more confrontational atmosphere.

Foreign policy analysts say moments like this matter. When allies step forward offering support during a global crisis and are met with insults instead of cooperation, it can strain the very alliances that have underpinned Western security for decades.

And now, as details from the call leak out, the episode is raising new questions about whether America’s allies are being treated as partners — or simply as spectators to decisions made in Washington.

-Occupy Democrats