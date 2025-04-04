Galatasaray Want Mourinho Sanctioned For Attacking Coach

Galatasaray have accused Jose Mourinho of physically attacking their coach, Okan Buruk, by grabbing his nose following the Turkish Cup clash against Fenerbahce.

After Galatasaray’s 2-1 win over Fenerbahce, Mourinho approached Buruk from behind and pinched his nose, causing him to fall to the ground after the final whistle.

Galatasaray vice president Metin Öztürk slammed Jose Mourinho for his actions while urging Fenerbahçe to take action against the Portuguese manager.

He said, “Our manager, Okan, and Mourinho congratulated the referees. After that, while Okan was continuing, Mourinho first verbally and then physically attacked him,” said Galatasaray vice president Metin Öztürk.

“Where else in the world can he do this? What does he think of Turkey? I believe that Fenerbahçe’s management will impose the necessary sanction before the federation does.”

Buruk described Mourinho’s actions as not classy at his post-match conference.

He said, “There was nothing between me and Mourinho”. “He pinched my nose from behind. There was a slight scratch. Of course, it wasn’t a very nice or elegant thing to do.

“We expect managers to behave more appropriately in such situations. I won’t exaggerate this issue, but it wasn’t a classy move.”

Towards the end of the clash, tensions flared between the substitutes of both teams, leading to red cards for Kerem Demirbay, Baris Asper Yilmaz, and Mert Hakan Yandas.

In February, Mourinho accused the Galatasaray bench of jumping like monkeys following a 0-0 Super Lig draw. He also made derogatory remarks against a Turkish referee after the game.

He was handed a four-match suspension, later reduced to two, due to derogatory and offensive statements towards the Turkish referee.

After the match, Galatasaray tweeted a picture of Buruk and Mourinho, captioned, “You should not attack, you should digest!” They also posted a cartoon video mocking Mourinho with the caption, “Galatasaray drives you crazy.”

Mourinho is awaiting the verdict of the Turkish Football Federation.