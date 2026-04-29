⚠️🇮🇷 Gamechanger: How charging Hormuz toll in rials could revitalize Iran’s sanctions-hit economy





Iranian parliament National Security & Foreign Policy Committee chairman Ebrahim Azizi says an 11-point motion is in the works on the introduction of a new system of governance in the Strait of Hormuz.



It includes:



🔴 a total ban on passage for Israeli-owned or linked ships



🔴 restrictions on vessels linked to ‘hostile countries’





🔴 compensation via tolls for countries that have inflicted economic damage on Iran through sanctions or asset freezes



🔴and perhaps most importantly, that proceeds from tolls be paid in rials





What would a rial-based toll system provide Iran?



🔴 a massive new revenue stream – with the rial amount calculated using official or semi-official exchange rates to maximize Iran’s windfall (potentially up to $10-15B – a ~25-35% bump on top of Iran’s oil export earnings, which hit ~$43B in 2025)





🔴 injecting liquidity and creating a new source of structural demand for Iran’s currency, hard hit by decades of sanctions and US efforts to collapse the rial and trigger bank runs (something Trump’s Treasury chief has openly admitted to doing)





🔴 bypassing sanctions and easing access to international finance, with partners like China and India prime candidates for Iranian accounts in their

to facilitate payment





🔴 creating leverage, from toll exemptions to discounts for friendly countries on commercial or even political or geostrategic grounds





The proposed rial-for-oil system is not unlike Russia’s 2022 ruble-for-gas scheme, which quickly returned stability to the ruble exchange rate, gave Russia a way around sanctions, and reenforced the ruble’s status as an internationally respected currency.



For the rial, hit much harder and longer, the payoff could be even more profound.