Gareth Bale ‘tables £40m offer to buy Cardiff City

A consortium led by Wales legend Gareth Bale has reportedly submitted a £40million bid to buy Welsh side Cardiff City.

Bale has been in the market to buy a club, having been linked with a move to try and take over Plymouth Argyle, but the sales did not materialise.

Current Cardiff owner Vincent Tan has expressed his desire to sell the club, and is open to selling to Bale.

According to The Times, a bid has now been submitted, with Bale backed by US investors.

The Wales legend spoke publicly for the first time about his bid to take over the League One club as part of a consortium at the European premiere of F1: The Movie in London at the end of June.

Bale, 35, retired from football two years ago after a stellar career in which he won five Champions Leagues with Real Madrid and 111 caps for his country.

‘We are interested in getting Cardiff,’ Bale said last month. ‘It’s my home club, it’s where I grew up and my uncle [Chris Pike] used to play for them.

To be involved with an ownership group would be a dream come true.

‘It’s a club close to my heart. It’s where I grew up and I would love to be able to be a part of growing Cardiff and taking it to the Premier League where it belongs.

‘I know how amazing the Welsh fans and Cardiff fans are. It would be amazing to try and do something together.’

‘We are trying to engage with Cardiff and more news will come out on that in the future but hopefully we can get something done.’