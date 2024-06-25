Garry Nkombo has sued to intimidate me, I can’t pay him K40 million – Sean Tembo

Nkombo has sued to intimidate me, I can’t pay him K40 million – Sean Tembo

LEADER of Patriots for Economic Progress Sean Tembo says he has no K40 million to give minister of Local Government and Rural Development Garry Nkombo, for alleging that he orchestrated the burning of Jean Chisenga’s house.

Tembo says the accusations he made against Nkombo were fair comment hence he can only give him the goose eggs he gathered in the 2021 poll and not the K40, 000, 000 he is demanding, as the legal battle drawn between the two is aimed at intimidating him.

In this case Nkombo has sued Tembo in the Lusaka High Court for defamation.

In his defense Tembo said his remarks are not defamatory but factual and constitute a fair comment, as they were made in full episode of the occurrence of events.

“As a matter of fact, Nkombo made very specific threats towards Jean Chisenga (Mambilima constituency member of parliament) where he was quoted by the media stating that Jean Chisenga will not go unpunished for calling President Hakainde Hichilema a liar in Parliament,” Tembo said.

He explained that it was on record that Chisenga was given a 30 day suspension from parliament and Nkombo made further threats which were published in the media.

“In the eyes of a reasonable man the words that the punishment was not enough meant that Chisenga deserved further punishment. When Chisenga’s house was gutted by fire, on or about May 20, 2024, the defendant and other leaders of opposition political parties visited the scene of the incident,”Tembo said.

“The defendant requested the Zambia Police to summon the plaintiff so that he could explain if the fire that burnt the house is the punishment that he meant . The remarks were covered by Diamond tv and posted on the station’s official Facebook page on May 22, 2024.”

He said his statement was a mere call for Nkombo to exonerate himself from the calamity that had befallen Chisenga.

“The defendant shall admit at trial that it is correct that he refused to retract his comments, render an apology or pay the damages of K40 million which Nkombo was demanding in his letter of demand dated May 30, because the defendant had at no time defamed the plaintiff and the plaintiff is not entitled to any retraction, apology or damages whatsoever,” Nkombo said .

He said the law suit instituted by Nkombo is a ploy to harass and intimidate him and prevent him from discharging his duties as an opposition political party leader, which duties include holding the government of the day accountable including Nkombo himself.

He prayed that the matter be dismissed with costs.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba June 25, 2024.