GARRY NKOMBO SLAMS TAYALI’S FALSEHOODS,REFUSES TO BE DRAWN INTO OUSTER CLAIMS

NKOMBO SLAMS TAYALI’S FALSEHOODS,REFUSES TO BE DRAWN INTO OUSTER CLAIMS

Opposition Economic and Equity Party (EEP) leader Chilufya Tayali has welcomed the dismissal of Health Minister Elijah Muchima and Small and Medium Enterprise Minister Elias Mubanga.



In a video circulating on social media, Tayali alleged he has a list of ministers and Members of Parliament including the two dismissed ministers who are allegedly working with the opposition to unseat President Hakainde Hichilema.



He further claimed that former Local Government and Rural Development Minister Garry Nkombo is the mastermind behind the alleged scheme.



Tayali further challenged Nkombo to clear his name if what he had unearthed was not true

Speaking when contacted for comment, Nkombo dismissed the allegations as baseless and unworthy of his attention as he would not dignify falsehoods with a response.