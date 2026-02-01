GARY NKOMBO RUBBISHES RESIGNATION RUMORS

1st February, 2026

Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament and Kabweza resident, Hon. Gary Nkombo, has come out guns blazing to silence swirling rumors suggesting that he has resigned from the United Party for National Development (UPND).

The speculation, which spread like wildfire across political circles and social media, left many supporters stunned and opponents prematurely celebrating what would have been a major shake-up in the ruling party.

But Nkombo was quick to pour cold water on the claims.

“Fake news going round, I am in my village at Kapongo since morning,” he stated, dismissing the reports with a tone of calm certainty.

His brief but firm response has effectively slammed the brakes on the rumor mill, signaling that the seasoned politician remains firmly planted in the UPND camp.

Political analysts say the incident highlights the growing danger of misinformation in an already charged political atmosphere as the country edges closer to the next electoral cycle.

For now, it appears the only thing Hon. Nkombo has resigned from is the patience to entertain baseless

gossip.

