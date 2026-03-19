Gay Ex-LGBT Activist Ditches the Left: “I’m Voting Republican Down the Fking Line”



In a powerful wake-up call that’s lighting up conservative circles, former LGBT activist Corilynnd has officially walked away from the radical left and declared her allegiance to sanity, freedom, and America First values.





“I’m officially coming out as a Republican. The Left has truly swayed me over to the Right,” she said in a no-holds-barred video.





“I’m voting Republican down the f*cking line. I’m done. Next thing Trump should do is bring back insane asylums.”





Lynd’s breaking point came after vicious backlash for the simple act of defending a grieving mother who dared to use both names for her deceased trans-identifying child. The left’s mob turned on her fast, even stooping to misgender her late mother in a disgusting display of intolerance and hate.





From her video: “All right y’all, I’m officially coming out as a Republican. The Left has truly swayed me over to the Right. And I think they’re proud of it too because all of this stupid controversy going on because of like a comment that I made on a TikTok video.

The Left mob is absolutely losing its mind. And I used to be on the Left. I used to be gung-ho LGBT. I was an activist for the LGBT people before they were, like, gays even had illegal rights to marry.

I was going out and I was a Glenn Sen representative in my school district. But at this point, I don’t want to be associated with the LGBT either, despite even being gay, because I can’t stand y’all anymore. Like, I make one comment about a grieving mother who was very respectful about how they were referring to their trans child, by the way.





They were referring to them as both Michael and Lexi. And in the comments of people that actually knew her child were referring to her child as Michael. And she was shit on in the comments for referring to her child as her son.

Because the Left, the trans mob, will never accept that. They can’t let a woman who is taking responsibility for not being a present enough mother, for not loving her child enough, for who is trying to be a better person and being vulnerable in her grief journey, it’s still not good enough. So they have to shit all over her and kick someone when they’re down. Right?

Because that’s the righteous thing to do if you’re part of the trans mob, insane, like liberal left. So I make a comment just basically supporting the mom saying, you have every right to refer to your child as your son. Apparently, that’s the worst thing you could ever possibly do as a human being.





Because I have people coming onto my page, screenshotting my TikToks, to shit on my appearance and put in the comments there. Meanwhile, they look identical to me. They’re just white liberal women, just flooding the TikTok, that they look like me, like basic white girls. But they’re going to shit on my appearance because I said one thing that they disagreed with.

Just, it’s like, tell me you’re mentally ill without telling me you’re mentally ill. Like they’re advertising it online at this point. And then just the bullying, like coming to my page when you don’t know me, because I made a comment on someone’s TikTok that you don’t know them either, coming to my page to find videos of me grieving my dead mom for you to go, you know, talk about him and just misgendering my mom to try to offend me.

Like, I don’t get offended by pronouns and little tiny words like she, her, he, it, they, like you do. And the fact that you would even go to like my page to shit on my dead mom. Like, hello? Is it, are you, is this you trying to convince me to get to your side on the left to be pro trans?





I was never anti-trans. And anyone that knows me knows this. I’ve never been shitty to any of the trans people in my life. I’ve been nothing but supportive. Like, I just, like, hello? So, yeah, at this point, I’m coming out, I’m voting Republican down the fking line. I’m done. And I don’t know, next thing Trump should do is bring back insane asylums and put these fking people in it. Thank you and goodbye.”