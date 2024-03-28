GBM ALLOWED TO SEEK MEDICAL TREATMENT ABROAD

Magistrate Sanford Ngobola has granted Geoffrey Mwamba’s plea to allow him to travel abroad to seek medical attention.

Mwamba, popularly known as GBM, had made an application to adjourn his corruption case in order for him to seek medical treatment abroad this monthend.

“Since one of the tests cannot currently be carried out here in Zambia, I grant the application for an adjournment,” magistrate Ngobola said.

“The accused is allowed to travel abroad to receive medical attention and to be back in 14 days.”

Mwamba is facing eight counts of conflict of interest, one count of money laundering and 15 counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.