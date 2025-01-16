GBM TAUGHT ME SOMETHING I WILL NEVER FORGET- Chilufya Tayal

EEP President Chilufya Tayali



GBM TAUGHT ME SOMETHING I WILL NEVER FORGET

Muyakulwisha (through persistence) somehow secured an appointment to meet GBM, through the wife (that’s why I love that woman). My appointment was at 10:00hrs and it was my first time be at a Minister’s office.



I was looking my best and I arrived a few minutes before the scheduled time. After going through the security checks and cleared by the secretary, I sat on the comfortable sofas near the entrance at Cabinet Office, waiting to be ushered to the third floor (if not 4th) where the Defense Minister’s office is.



I waited for almost two hours and I gave up. Feeling disgruntled I got into my Nissan Skyline V35 and drove off, like a big guy but without cash.

A few meters before I could reach Mandahill, GBM was on the phone;

“Where are you?!”, he asked in a angry voice.

“I have left”, I responded flatly.

“What kind of stupidity is this….” shouted the Defense Minister like is commanding armies at war. He actually said it in Bemba (kutumpa kwashani uko?).



GBM gave me a lecture of how he used to wait long hours at the same office when he was pushing to get a contract to supply beans for the army, during Kaunda days.



After a long lecture he asked me to come back and I made a U-turn at Mandahill.

We had lunch together in his office while we chatted like brothers. On my way out he gave me a K15,000.

My relationship with GBM and his wife (whom I called Bamulamu, sister-in-law) grew such that I became part of the household with a K3,000 monthly allowance.



I used to eat at GBM’s house like did many other politicians and businessmen. It was always Matebeto for free for whoever passed by during lunch.



GBM is a man that respected everyone in his way, because he would shout and insult you whenever he was agitated but his anger never lasted more than a breathe.



On GBM’s table, everyone was someone, because it didn’t matter how rich one was, we were all his guests. I met big people with money and ministers in the company of GBM like his equal.



Unfortunately politics came and separated us when he became the Vice President and I remained with Edgar Lungu.

Talk about me, bitting the finger that is feeding me🫣. I can be very stubborn on my formed decision and I think I need to consider how I handle some of these situations.



Nonetheless, GBM had a soft sport for me, such that, he still remained a brother, at one point, he asked me to meet him in Mukushi because he was on a campaign trail.



One thing I know is that, GBM is very loyal man, remember how he stood with Mwine-Lubemba when Sata was on him.

He is also very forgiving otherwise he would have banished me when I did support him to be PF President as a running mate to President Hichilema.



With the golden heart of GBM, I strongly believe that if he was the one who was President and HH is in prison, I can bet my last dollar, he would have pardoned him.

Forget his outburst, GBM is a very soft person man.



Anyway, you might be wondering why I am writing all this. I just want to appreciate GBM whilst he is still alive, because you just never know what happens tomorrow, especially that he has been sick.



I certainly learnt a lot from GBM and I am grateful. May God bless you Bakalamba and it’s sad that I can’t see you, but I am thinking of you.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!