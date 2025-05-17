GBM’S DAUGHTER SHOT IN CHALALA: LONE GUNMAN AMBUSHES MUSAMA MWAMBA IN LILAYI



The FOX Newspaper



LUSAKA | May 17, 2025 — The Zambia Police Service has confirmed a shooting incident involving Ms. Musama Mwamba, the 37-year-old daughter of prominent politician and businessman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM), who was shot in the arm by an unidentified assailant on Friday night in Chalala – Lilayi, Lusaka.





According to police, the incident occurred around 21:30 hours on May 16, 2025, as Ms. Mwamba was driving her grey Nissan Patrol (Reg. BAT 1887) from Central Mall to pick up her housemate, Ms. Josephine Nalungwe, at the residence of Ms. Madazi Mhango-Nkunika, a lawyer.





Unfamiliar with the exact location, she used Google Maps to navigate. Upon arrival and parking near the house, a metallic green unregistered Toyota Hilux, driven by a lone male, pulled up beside her. The suspect asked if she knew someone named “Mrs. Kawandami.” After she replied no, he suddenly produced a firearm and fired at least three shots at her while she was still in the driver’s seat.





Ms. Mwamba sustained a gunshot wound to her right arm but managed to reverse her vehicle and flee in high gear, despite being briefly pursued by the gunman. She later returned to the residence where she received help and was rushed to CFB Hospital on Addis Ababa Road. She is reported to be in stable condition.





Police anti-robbery officers visited both the victim and the scene of the attack. Forensic evidence, including a recovered projectile found between the driver’s seat and the door, confirmed that the vehicle had been shot multiple times. A docket for Unlawful Wounding has been opened and investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the suspect.