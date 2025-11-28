GENERAL SWORN IN AS INTERIM LEADER OF GUINEA-BISSAU AFTER COUP



MILITARY officials in Guinea-Bissau on Thursday named a general as the country’s transitional president.





Horta Inta-A’s inauguration came a day after soldiers toppled the civilian leadership in a swift power grab ahead of the announcement of the weekend’s election results.





In a statement, he justified taking control of the country saying it faced threats to its stability from politicians and drug barons, without providing any details.





The military government will oversee a one-year transition period starting from Thursday, it said in a declaration broadcast on state television.





“Created in response to the events of November 26, this new military entity immediately assumed supreme power in the state of Guinea-Bissau,” said the general at his swearing-in ceremony.





Guinea-Bissau is a notorious cocaine transport hub with a long history of military interventions in politics.





The coup came after incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and opposition candidate Fernando Dias both declared victory in the Sunday polls.





Before the announcement of Inta-A’s presidency, Dias accused Embaló of staging a “fake coup” to derail the election because he feared he would lose.





The capital Bissau was mostly quiet on Thursday, with soldiers on the streets and many residents staying indoors.



African Union has condemned the coup and called for Embaló’s release. The deposed president’s whereabouts remain unknown





On Wednesday he told French media that he had been arrested by soldiers.



The reported military takeover is the latest in a string of coups and attempted coups in Guinea-Bissau since it gained independence from Portugal in 1974.





It is also the most recent in a surge of military takeovers in West Africa, where democracy has been challenged by disputed elections that analysts say could embolden militaries.



Africanews