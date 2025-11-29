“GENOCIDE IS FOR COURTS TO DECIDE, NOT GOVERNMENTS” — UK Pushes Back Amid Global Outcry Over South Africa Allegations





The United Kingdom has sent a message that is shaking up the global debate: genocide is a legal determination, not a political slogan.

In a time where loud voices, foreign politicians, and lobby groups are throwing accusations at South Africa, the UK is reminding the world that such claims can only be confirmed by independent courts, not governments driven by agendas.





And this statement could not have come at a more important moment.



—



 The world is not buying the narrative pushed by AfriForum, Trump, and certain US groups





For years, AfriForum, parts of the American right wing, and lately Donald Trump himself have been promoting the narrative of “white genocide” in South Africa.



They’ve travelled to Washington, spoken to US politicians, and flooded international media with one-sided claims — hoping foreign governments would endorse their version of events.





But here’s the reality:

Most of the world is not agreeing with them.



The UK’s latest position echoes what many countries quietly believe:

 These are political claims, not legal facts.

 They must be tested in court, not decided on Twitter or YouTube.

 You cannot weaponise the word “genocide” for political pressure.





This puts AfriForum and Trump in an uncomfortable position:

Their campaign relies on political sympathy — but the UK is saying sympathy is not evidence.





—



 UK and South Africa still maintain a strong, respectful relationship



What makes the UK’s statement even more significant is this:

It comes from a country with one of the strongest diplomatic, economic, and historical ties to South Africa.





The UK is still one of South Africa’s largest:

 Trade partners

 Tourism contributors

 Investors

 Development and education collaborators



The two countries continue working together on:





Economic development



Trade expansion



Green energy



Technology partnerships



Security cooperation





This is NOT the posture of a nation that believes South Africa is committing genocide or collapsing into chaos.

In fact, it shows that London sees Pretoria as a long-term partner, not a crisis zone.



Compare that to the hostile tone from Trump-era US voices — and the contrast is clear.





—



 The deeper message behind the UK’s words



When the UK says “genocide is for courts to decide,” they are also saying:



Stop using South Africa for political point-scoring.



Stop exaggerating South Africa’s issues for international leverage.





Stop bypassing legal processes by running to foreign governments.



If you have evidence, bring it to court — not to Washington lobbyists.



This is a direct challenge to AfriForum’s long-running strategy of appealing to foreign governments instead of international courts.





—



 South Africans should understand what this means



The world sees South Africa’s problems — yes.

But the world also sees the propaganda, exaggerations, and political agendas creeping into the narrative.





The UK’s position proves:

 South Africa is NOT isolated.

 South Africa is NOT being seen as a genocidal state.

 International partners still value diplomatic truth, not political theatre.