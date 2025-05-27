George Floyd’s 11-Year-Old Daughter Says She’s Being Bullied in School

George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, is still facing bullying at her Texas middle school five years after her father’s death. Classmates use hateful words and false claims that echo attacks on her father’s legacy. Gianna, now 11, once stood on NBA star Stephen Jackson’s shoulders and proudly said, “Daddy changed the world.” Today, she’s targeted by the same right-wing rhetoric trying to discredit George Floyd’s memory.

Her mother, Roxie Washington, feels caught between wanting to protect Gianna and helping her learn to stand up for herself. “Do I run up to the school and act like ‘Who did what?’ Or do I let her fight her own battle?” Washington said, according to BET. “I don’t want her to feel like she’s by herself. But I want her to be able to stand on her own two feet.”

Meanwhile, some conservative voices continue to spread false claims about Floyd’s death. Ben Shapiro, for example, falsely says Floyd died from a drug overdose. Official reports show Floyd died from cardiopulmonary arrest caused by police restraint.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, was convicted of murder in 2021 and is serving 22 and a half year in prison. Despite this, some continue to campaign for his release, spreading misinformation that not only affects Floyd’s legacy but also Gianna’s everyday life.