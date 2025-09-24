GEORGE IS USING SICK PEOPLE FOR POLITICAL MILEAGE SAYS THANDIWE NGOMA





George Mtonga’s Misstep: Crossing Boundaries While Trying to Help Esther Ilunga





By Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma



Inviting a sick and frail young woman like 25-year-old Esther Ilunga, who is battling diabetes and struggling to manage her health, to sit on his lap was unethical.





While offering financial support to help Esther access proper food and medical care is commendable and truly meaningful, George did not need to cross physical boundaries to show his concern.





Esther’s age, health condition, and vulnerability create a clear power imbalance, making such an intimate gesture inappropriate and potentially exploitative even if he believed it was comforting.



Care, compassion, and respect should always be demonstrated through actions that protect dignity.