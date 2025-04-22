GEORGE N. MTONGA, ECONOMIST AND LONGTIME SUPPORTER, DUMPS UPND



The FOX Newspaper



Lusaka — In a deeply emotional and pointed statement issued today, respected Zambian economist and diaspora voice George N. Mtonga announced his resignation from the United Party for National Development (UPND), a political home he has served and defended for over a decade.



“Today, I announce my decision to resign from the United Party for National Development (UPND), a party I have faithfully supported for over a decade.”



With those words, Mtonga opened what can only be described as a sorrowful farewell — not just to a political party, but to a vision he once championed with unwavering passion.



Mtonga’s resignation strikes at the soul of the UPND’s founding identity. Having joined in 2015, at a time when the party was the face of hope for many Zambians, Mtonga became one of its most vocal advocates — especially from the diaspora, where he used his platform to shape public opinion and push for reforms.



“We fought together for a Zambia that could embrace true democracy and reject oppression… I remained loyal, believing that we were moving toward a freer and fairer nation.”



His heartbreak centers on the recently enacted Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act of 2025, which he condemns as draconian and a betrayal of UPND’s core values. According to Mtonga, the law muzzles freedom of speech, empowers authoritarian tendencies, and reflects a government that is slowly becoming the very force it once opposed.



“This law represents a fundamental betrayal of the ideals that first drew me to UPND… my conscience will not allow me to remain part of a party that has chosen to forsake the principles of freedom and openness.”



Mtonga’s departure is not quiet. It is a cry of alarm — a clarion call warning of a political shift that many have feared but few from within have dared to voice so boldly.



“Dissent, I believe, is a patriotic act. Democracy cannot survive when fear replaces free thought.”



“Leaving UPND is not an act of bitterness; it is an act of fidelity to the values that matter most to me — freedom, human dignity, and political accountability.”



George N. Mtonga is a Zambian economist and a vocal figure in political discourse both locally and within the diaspora. He has been a staunch advocate for human rights, transparency, and economic reform. For years, he stood as one of the most articulate defenders of the UPND vision, often addressing key national issues, including the economy, press freedom, and youth empowerment.