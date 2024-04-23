Georgia man has been given four death sentences for paying a mother $2,500 to rape her 5-year-old daughter before murdering the child

A Georgia man, Jeremy Williams, has been given four death sentences for paying a mother, Kristen Siple, $2,500 to rape her 5-year-old daughter, Kamarie Holland, before murdering the child.

The horrific details of the case sparked widespread outrage.

The emotional trial saw jurors reportedly shed tears upon viewing videos of Williams’ actions.

Williams was convicted of paying Kristen Siple $2,500 to rape and sodomize her daughter.

Georgia man sentenced to death after he paid mother $2,500 to rape her 5-year-old daughter before killing her

He filmed the sexual assault and then killed little Kamarie Holland.

On Dec. 13, 2021, the girl was snatched from her Columbus, Georgia home.

Williams took her to an abandoned ramshackle home where he once lived across the state line in Phenix City, Alabama, and raped, tortured and strangled the child to death.

Siple initially claimed she woke up that day to discover her daughter missing and the front door open.

However, last month, she confessed to selling her daughter to Williams for an hour to sate his sickening desires.

The mum now faces 20 years in prison for sex trafficking.

“If there’s ever been somebody that’s deserving of the death penalty, it’s Jeremy Williams,” Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor told reporters.

“He’s another type of evil that we in society just don’t need walking around.”

According to reports, at points during the trial, jurors were sobbing as they watched bodycam footage of cops finding Kamarie’s body in the filthy basement.

They also had to endure videos of the little girl being raped.

Williams is a serial child abuser. He is also a suspect in the brutal murder of an Alabama toddler.

In 2009, he was acquitted of lowering a little boy, aged three, into a bowl of boiling water.

His ex-wife called him a “soulless” man who was “no longer worth her tears.”

A woman who was four when she was raped by Williams called him a “monster.”

As the child killer heard the four death sentences pronounced, he was utterly without emotion.

“You don’t deserve life yourself,” Kamarie’s father, Corey Holland, told him at the sentencing. “We don’t have Kamarie and you don’t deserve to see your kids or life.”

The little girl’s sister added: “I don’t understand why someone would hurt her – she was so sweet and caring.”

Williams was also sentenced to life for the production of obscene material of a child and human trafficking, 20 years for conspiracy of human trafficking, and 10 years for abuse of a corpse.

“There’s no reason that baby should be in the ground. I want to remember her, not this joker. Jeremy is not somebody I want to remember in life,” DA Rick Chancey said.