Gerard Pique ‘splits’ from 26-year-old lady he dumped Shakira for

Gerard Pique and his girlfriend Clara Chia have reportedly broken up after three years together.

The former Spain and Barcelona star, who retired from football in 2022, started dating Clara after ending a 10-year relationship with Shakira, with whom he shares two children.

According to the Spanish TV show Vamos a ver (Let’s See), reported via Marca, journalist Adriana Dorronsoro confirmed that Pique and Chia have split up.

Dorronoro went on to say the cause of the split is not yet known, but that she has heard that third parties may be involved.

Chia, 26, is 12 years younger than Pique and Dorronoro said: ‘I have confirmation that Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía have broken up and I am investigating a little into the reasons, because I am hearing from third parties, although it is still not very clear.’

She said the source of the information was ‘very close to the couple’ and did not confirm whether Pique being seen recently in Miami with a redheaded woman was the cause of the breakup.

Chia reportedly works for a sports entertainment production company, and the couple previously posted numerous pictures together on social media.

Pique divides his life between Barcelona and Miam,i where his children live.

Spanish press also report than the ‘double life’ was a point of contention in his relationship.

In June 2022 amid rumours of him cheating after 11 years and two children together (Milan, 11 and Sasha, nine), Shakira announced she and Pique were breaking up.

The Colombian music star, 47, has since gone on to brand him ‘Voldemort’ among other digs in her music.

‘In the end, the truth or what happens or occurs is not told in the way it was. I cannot control this,’ Pique told CNN, via AS at the time.

‘The best thing is that in the end I am surrounded by my loved ones, my family, my friends, the people who really know you. They know what you are like and what you do, and that gives me a lot of peace of mind.

‘I am very happy, I have a great time and I feel privileged. The life I have had, being able to play for the club of my life for more than twenty years, wonderful children, an incredible family, lifelong friends, those from school that I still have.’

In 2022, Spanish outlet El Periodico reported that the couple had been living separately for a few weeks after Pique was kicked out of the family home by the pop star.