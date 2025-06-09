Germany Crash Report Confirms Human Error in Tragedy That Killed Malawi’s Former Vice President





By: MBC Digital



The Executive Director of the Nyika Institute, Moses Mkandawire, has welcomed the final crash investigation report released by Germany’s Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation (BFU), saying it has conclusively addressed lingering questions surrounding the tragic plane crash that killed Malawi’s former Vice President, Dr. Saulos Chilima, and eight others.



Speaking to local media, Mkandawire—who is also an advocate for good governance emphasized that the report clearly identifies human error as the primary cause of the crash. He noted that this clarity is crucial for national healing and accountability.





“The most important thing was to understand what exactly caused the accident. The report explicitly states it was human error, and that settles much of the speculation,” he said.





Mkandawire further noted that the BFU’s findings align closely with those of Malawi’s own Commission of Inquiry, which was appointed by President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.



He said this international confirmation vindicates the work of the local commission and its members.





He is now urging relevant government ministries and agencies to implement the recommendations contained in the German report to help prevent future tragedies.





The fatal crash, which occurred in 2024, claimed the life of Vice President Chilima—an influential political figure in Malawi—and has remained a subject of national mourning and concern.