Germany pay salaries of about 11,000 local employees working at U.S. military bases across the country

Germany has announced plans to cover the salaries of about 11,000 local employees working at U.S. military bases across the country after their pay was threatened by the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.

A spokesperson for the German Finance Ministry confirmed on Wednesday, October 22, that Berlin would approve an “unscheduled expenditure” to ensure that October salaries are paid on time.

“The federal government will initiate an unscheduled expenditure to ensure that October salaries are paid on time,” the spokeswoman said.

The move comes amid uncertainty over whether U.S. funds for the workers will be released during the shutdown. The affected employees are German nationals and other local staff employed at U.S. military facilities in Germany, including bases in Rhineland-Palatinate, Bavaria, and Hesse.

Trade union Verdi had earlier warned that workers could miss their pay if Washington failed to act, noting that local staff had continued to be paid during previous shutdowns. The union described any potential non-payment as a violation of German labor law and urged authorities to intervene to prevent financial hardship.

“The current U.S. administration appears likely to halt paycheques,” Verdi said in a statement, calling the move “unprecedented” and “legally questionable.”

According to the Finance Ministry, Germany reached an agreement with the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, home to several large American bases such as Ramstein Air Base, to guarantee the workers’ pay while awaiting reimbursement from the United States.

The spokeswoman emphasized that Berlin expects to be repaid once the U.S. government resumes normal financial operations, calling the intervention “a sign of solidarity with the U.S. armed forces stationed in Germany and their civilian employees.”

The temporary measure ensures that thousands of local staff, including maintenance workers, administrative personnel, and technical support staff, will continue receiving their salaries without interruption despite the political gridlock in Washington.