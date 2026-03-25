Germany Slams Trump’s Iran War as “Disastrous Mistake”



German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump, calling the ongoing conflict with Iran a “disastrous mistake” that violates international law.





The unusually strong statement reflects growing anger across Europe over Washington’s military approach and its broader shift away from diplomatic solutions.





Steinmeier has previously warned that abandoning the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action made the Middle East more dangerous, stressing that the region became less secure after the U.S. withdrawal.





Now, with tensions escalating into open conflict, European leaders are increasingly questioning both the legality and long-term consequences of U.S. actions.





Key concerns from Europe:



Violation of international law and sovereignty

Increased risk of regional instability and wider war





Collapse of diplomatic frameworks like the Iran nuclear deal



Growing divide between the U.S. and its traditional allies





The criticism marks a rare moment where a German head of state directly challenges Washington’s military decisions so openly.





The message is clear:



Europe is no longer fully aligned with U.S. strategy and the cracks in the Western alliance are becoming harder to ignore