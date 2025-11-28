GERMANY’S SECRET WAR PLAN LEAKED – 800,000 NATO TROOPS PREPPED FOR RUSSIA SHOWDOWN BY 2029 (OR SOONER)





A 1,200-page German war blueprint just spilled into daylight – and it reads less like planning and more like preparation.



OPLAN DEU (Operational Plan – Germany) lays out how 800,000 NATO troops would surge across Europe if Russia tests NATO’s borders before 2029.





Meaning: Europe finally believes the unthinkable is now… thinkable.



This is the closest we’ve come to a Cold War-style mobilization plan in decades – except the roads are worse, the threats are smarter, and the timelines are tighter.





The real headline: Germany just admitted it’s the highway to WWIII.



Geography doesn’t care about politics.

If Russia moves west, NATO’s reinforcements must cross Germany – and Berlin knows its infrastructure can’t handle the weight.





Bridges too weak for tanks. Roads too narrow for convoys. Ports outdated.



For a country that once perfected military logistics, this is a generational wake-up call.





Officials are dusting off Cold War manuals, calling retirees back, and rebuilding a national mindset that Germany spent 30 years dismantling.



This isn’t alarmism. It’s atonement.





Which this plan exists now? Russia is getting bolder, faster, closer.



Drone incursions into Poland… MIG-31s crossing Estonian airspace… suspected Russian drones shutting down Copenhagen Airport.





Sabotage on rail lines. Espionage cases everywhere from ports to power grids.



Europe’s intelligence community sees these not as “provocations” – but as probing attacks.





Pressure-testing responses. Mapping weak spots. Timing NATO’s reflexes.



When Chancellor Friedrich Merz says “We no longer live in peacetime,” it’s not metaphor. It’s just diagnosis.





The big strategic shift: Europe is quietly arming for a 2020s-style war.



France wants national service back, Poland is training all adult men, Baltic states are exiting anti-landmine treaties, the EU is rolling out a pan-European anti-drone shield.





This is mobilization in slow motion.



For the first time since 1949, Europe is treating Russia not as a neighbor with bad manners – but as an active adversary shaping its future.



OPLAN DEU isn’t just about troop movement.

It’s about civilian resistance, corporate integration, supply chain hardening, cyber defense, population management.





Germany isn’t preparing for a war over territory.

It’s preparing for a war through society.



This is the new battlefield: roads, ports, data centers, telecom lines, energy grids, and the civilians using them.





Europe will accelerate militarization far faster than its politicians admit.



The leaks are deliberate pressure valves – to normalize what’s coming. NATO will quietly harden Germany into the continent’s logistics backbone again.





And the next flashpoint won’t be tanks crossing borders.



It’ll be a drone or sabotage event that goes wrong – and kills civilians.



That’s the scenario every European planner is lying awake gaming out.



Source: Daily Mail